

Malone Diamond Drilling Commences

Perth, April 19, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100%-owned Gordons gold project located 30km north of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia.A two-hole diamond drilling program has commenced to test high grade mineralisation intercepted at the Malone prospect in two reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes reported in the March Quarter 2022 including:- 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m including 1m @ 15.4g/t Au from 212m (YRLRC0727); and- 3m @ 8.8g/t Au from 190m including 1m @ 19.4g/t Au (YRLRC0811)These two intercepts are situated approximately 30m from each other and the diamond drilling will provide further lithological and structural information with a particular focus on confirming mineralisation controls and geometry. This will enable us to update our geological model and refine targets ahead of a more extensive follow-up RC program which is scheduled to commence in May.Yandal Resources' Managing Director; Mr Tim Kennedy commented:"We are very pleased to begin testing Malone with diamond drilling so soon after identifying high-grade gold mineralisation at the prospect. Mineralisation is located adjacent to a pronounced structural jog in the mafic/felsic contact that passes through the area. Prior to initial drill testing this feature was considered a high priority target and it was great confirmation of our targeting process to see these high-grade results being returned. It was particularly encouraging to see that mineralisation is associated with sulphides, quartz veining and fuchsite, a similar association to mineralisation at the nearby Gordon-Sirdar Mine.The Malone prospect is a high priority exploration target within the Gordons Gold Project due to its grade potential and the fact it is open in most directions. We look forward to completing this initial diamond program and then testing the extents of mineralisation with a more comprehensive RC program".Next StepsKey exploration activities planned during the June Quarter include;- Complete diamond core drilling and sampling at the Malone prospect- Receive and interpret pending AC, RC and diamond drilling results from the Star of Gordon, Marsh, Hussey, Challenger, Parmelia, Success and HMS Sulphur prospects- Finalise an initial open pit Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gordons Dam prospect- Commence heritage surveys over key prospect areas within the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects and commence AC and RC drill testing of priority targets.About Yandal Resources Ltd

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.