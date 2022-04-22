

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, April 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In preparation for the Q2 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) continued and exceeded its previously announced 17,500m drilling campaign aimed at extending and increasing the current resources at MS Viserion, in addition to testing other high priority targets for primary gold.The company announced the discovery of "Yttria", a significant HREE-Y-Co-Sc-Ni-Cr-Pd-Pt enriched ~1km occurrence at the Mt Stirling Project.*To view the quarterly report, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.