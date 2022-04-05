

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 March 2022

Sydney, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.Vango is focused on exploring and developing the Company's key asset, the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. In the nearterm, the Company is focused on expanding its high-grade resource base to support its plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.During the quarter, the Company continued to progress its major open-pit focused drilling campaign at the Marymia Project. Drilling targeted open pits not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource - 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au.Drilling is designed to add significant near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining, as part of any future mining operation at the Project.This campaign is also designed to deliver 'critical mass' to increase the mine life of a proposed future mining operation from Marymia's resource base, specifically targeting an increase in total ounces to ensure that mill capacity of any future mining operation is maximised over the Project's total mine life.*To view the quarterly report, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.