

Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) is developing gold and rare earths projects in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields Superterrane.The company's flagship Mt Stirling Project is an exciting multi-commodity asset consisting of 12 major gold targets (including two JORC deposits) plus a new, clean rare earths discovery characterised by exceptionally high ratio of heavy rare earths to total rare earths and zero radioactivity.*To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.