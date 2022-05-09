

Fixed Odds Launches in New Jersey

Sydney, May 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to announce that Fixed Odds betting on Thoroughbred Racing has successfully launched in New Jersey under the landmark legislation passed on 21 June 2021.The first Fixed Odds bet was taken on Friday 6 May and Fixed Odds betting was conducted on the Monmouth Park season launch meeting on 8 May. Fixed Odds betting on the meeting was conducted on course with full end-to-end technology and services solution delivered by BetMakers.After the initial launch on Monmouth Park meetings, the planned expansion is now scheduled to roll out Fixed Odds wagering to further horse racing meetings in coming weeks, with up to 10 meetings each day from North American tracks before the intended addition of international meetings for Fixed Odds wagering.BetMakers has also been contracted to provide Online Fixed Odds solutions for Monmouth Park, which the Company is intending to be operational next quarter.With the Fixed Odds licensing framework in place and a successful launch of BetMakers technology in New Jersey, the Company will continue to engage with existing US online sportsbook operators looking to include Horse Racing as a part of their wagering offering.BetMakers North American CEO Christian Stuart said: "This was a momentous occasion for BetMakers and US horse racing in general.""We believe horse racing is the untapped vertical for sports bookmakers as they look to deliver more content more often to their acquired databases with products that can deliver solid margins""BetMakers continues to lead the charge to deliver what we believe is the renaissance of horse racing in the United States."*To view photographs, please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

