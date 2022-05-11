

Significant 621g/t Gold Drill Intercept at Morning Star Mine

Ballarat, May 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to provide an update on its underground drilling program targeting the Gap Zone at the Morning Star Underground Gold Mine in northeast Victoria.Diamond drilling of the Gap Zone recently recommenced after the earlier drilling focus on the near-term gold production potential of new mining areas at Dickenson, Stacpoole and Whitelaw North. The success of that drilling has now provided the impetus for the Company to commence the necessary pre-production development ahead of the scheduled recommencement of gold production in Q3 2022.White Rock modified the Gap Zone drill program to provide a broad first pass assessment at nominal 40m centres to better understand Gap Zone's potential to host significant mineralised quartz reefs (Figure 2*).Drilling to date has tested the most northern 150 metres of the known 600 metre strike extent of the prospective host dyke within the Gap Zone, with 13 diamond drill holes completed for 2,156 metres (21GZL9001 to 22GZL9013). This drilling identified at least ten quartz reef structures over the 200 metres of vertical depth at this very northern location within the dyke host.White Rock will continue drilling south along 9 Level to test the entire 600 metres of strike length of the Gap Zone, over its full 200 metre depth interval, with a further 25 diamond drill holes for 5,600 metres planned to complete the first pass assessment.Two significant highlights of drilling to date have been the early identification of at least ten quartz reef structures at the northern extremity of the Gap Zone and the intersection of abundant coarse visible gold (Figure 1*) in drill hole 22GZL9013 that returned an assay of 0.4 metres at 621g/t gold (20 ounces per tonne of gold).Drilling of the northern 150 metres of the Gap Zone has provided sufficient data to develop a working interpretation of the distribution and geometry of gold mineralised quartz reefs. Figure 2* shows the working interpretation within the Gap Zone based on the drilling to date, with at least ten reef structures at the northern end of the Gap Zone (highlighted in yellow). Figure 2* also shows the working interpretation of the potential high-grade Clarke's "A" Floor Reef (highlighted in red) extending through to the main shaft where there was minor historic development on 14 Level. The vast majority of Clarke's "A" Floor Reef has not been developed and has had virtually no drilling.White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star Underground Gold Mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs. Utilising existing development infrastructure will support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations. The Gap Zone is one such primary target in the mine due to its size, multiple high-grade gold bearing reef potential and proximity to existing infrastructure including the Morning Star shaft.Drilling to date has provided significant encouragement that a number of mineralised quartz reefs are distributed throughout the Gap Zone. The first-pass drill program will provide sufficient data to assess and identify those quartz reefs with the greatest potential for more detailed follow-up drilling.Gap Zone drill hole collar details and assay results received to date are provided in Table 1 and 2*, respectively.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.