

Appointment of Company Secretary

Brisbane, May 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tombola Gold Ltd ( ASX:TBA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Karl Schlobohm as Company Secretary as part of its ongoing initiatives to focus its operations and management in Queensland. Karl will be replacing Pamela Menzies.Karl is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia with academic qualifications in commerce, economics and taxation. He has extensive Australian and international stock exchange experience, having served as Company Secretary for numerous companies over the past 15 years - predominantly in the resources sector - including DGR Global Ltd (ASX), SolGold Plc (LSE/TSX), Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM) and Discovery Metals (ASX).Tombola Gold Managing Director Byron Miles said:"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Karl to the Tombola team, and I look forward to working with him closely as we move towards production at our flagship Mt Freda Gold Mine. I would also like to sincerely thank Pamela for her service to the Company for the past two years."About Tombola Gold Ltd

Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) is a company assembled by experienced, exceedingly well-qualified and all very well rounded team members that have previously floated exploration companies which achieved major resource discoveries and success. Between the Tombola team members, Tombola as a company have well over 100 years of accumulated experience in the mining, exploration and resource sector. Tombola principal objective is to acquire assets to explore for and develop a large IOGC or porphyry deposit funded by low-risk gold production resources. To that end, Tombola has a license covering 970 sq km prospective for gold/copper in the Mount Bryan-Red Banks-World's End area near Burra in South Australia; with strategic agreements with Queensland Mining Corporation.