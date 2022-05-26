  
loading.........
 
Perth, May 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best is interviewed by ABN Newswire on the recent news regarding global partnerships with leading fashion brands to use eco-friendly fibre in new products.

Dr. Best talks about the new partnerships as well as progress being made with pilot spin samples, the "vegan leather" product and their collaboration with a leading global supplier of fabric and textiles.

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110530/nc6


About Nanollose Limited

Nanollose LtdNanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.

   


Contact
Dr Wayne Best
Executive Chairman
Email: wayne.best@nanollose.com
Phone: +61 421 545 820

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
Email: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au
Phone: +61 431 271 538


Related Companies

Nanollose Limited

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

BiotechFinancial GeneralChem General

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Dr. Wayne Best Explains the Virtues of Nullabor Fibre

Nanollose Limited


Read More

Social Media