Perth, May 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited ( ASX:NC6 ) Executive Chairman Dr. Wayne Best is interviewed by ABN Newswire on the recent news regarding global partnerships with leading fashion brands to use eco-friendly fibre in new products.Dr. Best talks about the new partnerships as well as progress being made with pilot spin samples, the "vegan leather" product and their collaboration with a leading global supplier of fabric and textiles.To watch the interview, please visit:About Nanollose Limited

Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.