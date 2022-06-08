

Henderson Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences

Perth, June 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited ( ASX:VMC ) is pleased to announce the start of Phase 2 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Henderson Project, located ca. 50km northwest of Menzies in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1*).The drilling will test the depth extension and potential spatial zonation of LCT pegmatites identified from outcrop mapping and sampling, with noticeably Lithiumrich pegmatites present at the Emerald SE Prospect (Maximum 5.8 % LiO2 - refer ASX release 27 May 2022, 7 February 2022).The RC drilling will also test encouraging gold anomalies intersected in the Phase 1 aircore (AC) drilling programme, including 7m @ 1.13 g/t Au at the Emerald S Prospect (Refer ASX release 9 September 2021).The Henderson Project comprises five exploration licences covering an approximately 800 km2 area (Figure 1*). The current drilling is focussed on tenement E30/520 (90% Venus, 10% Prospector) which covers about 25km strike length of the Mt Ida/Ularring Greenstone Belt, historically known for its gold production but more recently also recognised as an emerging Lithium Province following the discovery of spodumene-rich pegmatites near the Mt Ida gold Mine, located some 15km northwest from the Henderson Project area (Figure 1*) (Refer Red Dirt Metals, ASX release 28 September 2021).*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Venus Metals Corporation Limited

