

BetMakers Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Sydney, June 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) has today announced it intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of the Company ("Buy-Back").The Buy-Back is expected to commence on 12 July 2022.BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham said:"We continue to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation, discerning between opportunities to invest for future growth, and we are constantly looking at methods of returning value to shareholders both organically and inorganically.As a business we have signed and announced deals that we believe will give the Company strong organic growth in FY23 and we expect this momentum to continue.BetMakers is in a strong financial position with our improving cashflow and with current market dynamics providing us with an opportunity to maximise shareholder value via a Buy-Back."The Buy-Back will be funded from BetMakers' existing cash reserves. BetMakers will conduct the Buy-Back within the "10/12 limit" permitted under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), which provides that the Company may buy back up to 10% of the smallest number of shares issued at any time during the last 12 months, in any 12-month period without shareholder approval. BetMakers reserves the right to vary, suspend or terminate the Buy-Back at any time.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

