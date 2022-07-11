

Heritage Approval Received at Priority Yandal Belt Prospects

Perth, July 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to advise that Heritage Approvals have been granted allowing a major drilling campaign to commence this quarter on its 100% owned Yandal Belt Projects.Work program approval received following completion of a heritage survey with the Kultju Aboriginal Corporation.Major program comprising ~8,500m of RC drilling and ~16,500m of AC drilling to commence this quarter testing key prospects at Ironstone Well, Barwidgee and Mt McClure including:Barwidgee Project- Cash - lookalike target along strike from Corboys (- Sims Find - RC testing for extensions to high-grade mineralisation- New England Granite - initial RC test of anomalous contact zoneIronstone Well- Flushing Meadows - testing strike extensions of 268Koz gold Resource- Quarter Moon & Oblique - step outs to known high-grade mineralisationMt McClure- HMS Sulphur - further delineation of new footwall zone- Success - strike extensions- Parmelia - testing potential footwall position- Challenger - testing potential footwall positionDrilling preparations well-advanced with rigs secured for an August start and a strong pipeline of exploration activity scheduled for the September quarter through to end CY2022.Yandal has successfully negotiated an Exploration and Prospecting Deed and subsequently completed a heritage survey with the Kultju Aboriginal Corporation ("Kultju AC") who hold native title over much of the project area.Yandal has recently received the Heritage Survey Report detailing the outcomes of the survey which enables the Company to recommence drilling and other field related exploration after a 12-month deferment. Yandal will also take this opportunity to undertake further drilling at priority targets at Mt McClure.Commenting on the commencement of drilling, Yandal Resources' Managing Director Mr Tim Kennedy said: "We are delighted to have received the Heritage Approval clearance of our planned drilling program from the Kultju Native Title Holders and we thank them for their assistance during this survey process. Yandal looks forward to furthering its strong relationship with the Kultju people.The Ironstone Well and Barwidgee Projects are two of our premier projects within the Yandal Belt and host some very compelling targets including the Cash Prospect which is immediately along strike from Northern Star's Corboys Deposit, the north-western strike extents of our high-grade Sims Find Prospect, and several other prospects including new areas defined during a full tenement review.We are eager to get this program underway and believe there is a great deal of potential to make new gold discoveries and expand the existing resource base in what is a proven gold mining region.We have also taken the opportunity to fully utilise the secured drilling rigs and extend the program to the Mt McClure Project where several additional prospects will be tested. All up the combined AC and RC program will take three months with assay results to be reported through the remainder of 2022."Barwidgee and Ironstone Well ProjectsThe 100% owned Ironstone Well and adjacent Barwidgee Projects cover over 470km2 of contiguous, highly prospective and under-explored tenure located between the Jundee and Bronzewing mines in the northern Yandal Belt.Yandal has an established Resource of 268,000oz of gold at Flushing Meadows within the Ironstone Well tenure and considers there to be strong potential to make new discoveries and expand this resource base within the extensive tenure holding.A total of approximately 5,500m of RC and 3,300m of AC drilling are planned for Barwidgee and 800m of RC and 9,350m of AC drilling are planned for Ironstone Well testing a range of early stage to advanced prospects.The locations of targets to be tested are provided in Figure 1* and further target details are provided in Appendix 1*.Mt McClure ProjectThe Mt McClure project is located in close proximity to the Bronzewing processing facility along established haul roads (Figure 3*). Bronzewing is owned by Northern Star Resources Ltd and is currently on care and maintenance with only the camp and related infrastructure operational to support mining and haulage operations at the nearby Orelia gold deposit.Mt McClure includes several historical open cut pits from which a total of approximately 100,000z was mined to a maximum depth of 85m mostly in the1980's and early 1990's at a time when the gold price was much lower than at present. The Mt McClure gold camp which covers a strike length of some 30km and includes Northern Star's Orelia deposit has gold endowment of +1.8Moz.The proposed program includes approximately 2,200m of RC drilling and 3,850m of AC drilling testing a range of targets including HMS Sulphur and other footwall positions and strike extensions to the historic mining areas and new structural targets identified from aeromagnetic interpretation.Each of the target areas to be tested is illustrated in Figure 2* and further target details are provided in Appendix 1*.In addition to the planned drilling, Yandal is currently assessing historic drill intercepts immediately beneath the base of the open cut pits with a view to potentially establishing initial mineral resource estimates.September Quarter Exploration Plans:Key exploration activities planned during the September quarter include;1. Aircore and RC programs to test priority targets at Ironstone Well and Barwidgee including Cash, Sims Find, New England Granite, Newport, Quarter Moon, Oblique and Barwidgee Shear.2. RC drilling programs at Mt McClure testing target areas adjacent to historic open cut mines and commence aircore drill testing of structural targets identified from aeromagnetic data3. Review historic and recent drilling data at the Mt McClure Project to establish controls on potential higher grade plunging shoots and the potential for establishing an initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Success and Challenger.4. Finalise follow-up drilling at the Gordons Project including tests of the newly identified high-grade mineralisation at the Meuleman Prospect and Zoehrer Prospects.*To view tables and figures, please visit:

