

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Sydney, July 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Statement and Quarterly Activities Report for Q4 FY22, the quarter ending 30 June 2022.The $26.2m in reported cash receipts from customers in Q4 FY22 highlights the continued strong performance of the existing business with FY22 cash receipts from customers of $93.4m.Net cash from operating activities for the quarter was $0.4m, which includes approximately $2.5m in payments not directly related to the normal on-going costs for the period (see attached presentation for further detail).Q4 FY22 HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:BetMakers to power new wagering ventureBetMakers Technology Group Ltd announced to the market on 21 April 2022 that it had entered into an exclusive 10-year agreement with NTD Pty Limited. BetMakers will provide platform technology and wagering solutions to the new wagering venture and is expected to receive multiple revenue streams over the life of the 10-year contract. The terms include the potential to earn revenue of more than $300m, with minimum revenues of $80m, over the initial 10-year contract period.Fixed Odds launches in New JerseyOn 6 May 2022, Fixed Odds betting on Thoroughbred Racing was successfully launched in New Jersey under the landmark legislation passed on 21 June 2021.The first Fixed Odds bet was taken on 6 May 2022 and was conducted on the Monmouth Park season launch. The betting was conducted with BetMakers' full end-to-end technology and services solutions. BetMakers has also been contracted to provide Online Fixed Odds solutions to Monmouth Park.BetMakers announces updated agreement with the Waterhouse GroupOn 20 May 2022, OM Apps Pt Ltd signed an agreement with Tarpin and Rob Waterhouse to continue to host, develop, support and maintain the RobWaterhouse.com platform under revised terms and for an extended period of 5 years which commenced on 1 July 2022.BetMakers also finalised commitments to Tarpin and Waterhouse in relation to the ongoing services for its Managed Trading Services product.BetMakers selected as new tote provider in NorwayBetMakers announced on 23 May 2022, its Global Tote Division has secured a 10-year tote technology contract with Norsk Rikstoto to replace pari-mutuel betting solutions in Norway. Full delivery of the SaaS solutions is expected to Go Live during Q4 CY23.BetMakers signs deal with PENN National Gaming for data and vision contentOn 30 June 2022, BetMakers announced it has been awarded the rights to offer PENN National Gaming racing content outside of the US and Canadian markets, for fixed odds bets and exchange wagering.BetMakers will distribute racing content including data and race vision for over 900 race meetings a year to Penn National Gaming's customer base.*To view full quarterly report, please visit:To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

