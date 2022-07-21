

June 2022 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, July 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2022.The Company is aggressively exploring its portfolio of highly prospective 100% owned gold projects located in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia (Figure 1*).Results continue to demonstrate potential for new gold discoveries at multiple prospects in WA - major new drilling program set to commenceHIGHLIGHTSGordons ProjectMalone Prospect- Encouraging drill intercepts received from drilling during the quarter including:o 7.00m @ 2.2g/t Au from 271.00m including 1.00m @ 6.9g/t Au (YRLDD021)o 4.00m @ 2.3g/t Au from 87.00m including 1.00m @ 5.5g/t Au (YRLDD022)- Holes were following up previous high-grade intercepts including 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m (YRLRC0727)Meuleman Prospect- Initial result of 4m @ 5.1g/t Au from 44m including 2m @ 9.7g/t Au (YRLRC0823)- Single first pass RC hole adjacent to Alderman Felsic-Mafic contact- Prospect is mostly untested and remains open north and south and down-dipZoehrer Prospect- 12m @ 2.3g/t Au from 184m including 1m @ 8.4g/t Au (YRLRC806)- Located 1.6km NW along strike from Gordon-Sirdar mineIronstone Well and Barwidgee Projects- Heritage approval received to commence RC and Aircore drill testing of key targets- Major drilling program scheduled for an August 2022 start testing a range of early stage to advanced prospects including high-grade Sims Find and Cash.Mt McClure Project- Results received from earlier RC programs confirm that mineralised horizons beneath historic open cuts continue at least 240m down-dip.- RC and AC programs testing strike extensions, footwall and structural targets to commence in August 2022Corporate- The Company had $3.73m in cash and cash equivalents available at the end of the Quarter.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Yandal Resources Ltd

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.