Perth, July 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2022.
June 2022 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
June 2022 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
The Company is aggressively exploring its portfolio of highly prospective 100% owned gold projects located in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia (Figure 1*).
Results continue to demonstrate potential for new gold discoveries at multiple prospects in WA - major new drilling program set to commence
HIGHLIGHTS
Gordons Project
Malone Prospect
- Encouraging drill intercepts received from drilling during the quarter including:
o 7.00m @ 2.2g/t Au from 271.00m including 1.00m @ 6.9g/t Au (YRLDD021)
o 4.00m @ 2.3g/t Au from 87.00m including 1.00m @ 5.5g/t Au (YRLDD022)
- Holes were following up previous high-grade intercepts including 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m (YRLRC0727)
Meuleman Prospect
- Initial result of 4m @ 5.1g/t Au from 44m including 2m @ 9.7g/t Au (YRLRC0823)
- Single first pass RC hole adjacent to Alderman Felsic-Mafic contact
- Prospect is mostly untested and remains open north and south and down-dip
Zoehrer Prospect
- 12m @ 2.3g/t Au from 184m including 1m @ 8.4g/t Au (YRLRC806)
- Located 1.6km NW along strike from Gordon-Sirdar mine
Ironstone Well and Barwidgee Projects
- Heritage approval received to commence RC and Aircore drill testing of key targets
- Major drilling program scheduled for an August 2022 start testing a range of early stage to advanced prospects including high-grade Sims Find and Cash.
Mt McClure Project
- Results received from earlier RC programs confirm that mineralised horizons beneath historic open cuts continue at least 240m down-dip.
- RC and AC programs testing strike extensions, footwall and structural targets to commence in August 2022
Corporate
- The Company had $3.73m in cash and cash equivalents available at the end of the Quarter.
*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SAVKZLI5
About Yandal Resources Ltd
Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.
|
|
Yandal Resources Ltd