

Results of Public Offer

Sydney, Aug 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited ( NSX:AG1 ) is pleased to advise that the public offering of up to 21,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.35 each (Offer) successfully closed on Friday, 29 July 2022, receiving applications from 312 investors for a total of $5,061,816 representing 14,462,331 Shares.The Shares are expected be allotted on or around Thursday, 4 August 2022 in accordance with the Offer timetable below, once all other conditions for the Company's admission to ASX have been satisfied.The process of delisting from NSX will run in parallel to the Company's application for admission to ASX, which will be subject to satisfying the admission requirements of ASX. Investors are cautioned that there can be no certainty that such application will be successful.Event and DatesIssue of Shares under the OfferSuspension of trading of the Company's Shares on NSX4 August 2022Delist from NSX8 August 2022Despatch of Holding Statements8 August 2022Admission to the official list of ASX10 August 2022Shares to commence quotation on ASX12 August 2022These dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Board may vary these dates without notice. Any change to the key dates will be announced to NSX and will be subject to applicable laws.About Australia Sunny Glass Group Ltd

