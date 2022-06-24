loading.........

Vancouver, Aug 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Learn more about Pampa Metals Corporation ( CNSX:PM ) ( OTCMKTS:PMMCF ) and their copper and gold projects in Chile in this interview with CEO, Paul Gill.Chile is the world's single largest copper producer, providing more than 25% of the world's annual copper production, more than double the second ranked nation, and with most of that production coming from porphyry copper deposits. Chile is located around the Pacific Ocean "ring of fire" that provides the geology conducive to the formation of large porphyry copper deposits and has been particularly blessed with a geology rich in copper, with several of the world's largest copper mines within its national boundaries. Chile also happens to be a very stable, mining-oriented country that is very welcoming of investment in the exploration and mining business.The combination of extremely fertile geology, the most important mineral deposit style for copper, favorable jurisdictional aspects of Chile, and increasing demand, mean that copper exploration in Chile makes a great deal of sense, and is the focus of Pampa Metals' activities and why the Company chooses to invest in copper exploration and discoveries. Pampa Metals' high-quality portfolio of eight projects in northern Chile, combined with an experienced management team, a healthy corporate treasury, and no debt, means that the Company is well placed to deliver on its objectives.The information provided in this video does not and is not intended to constitute financial advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. Instead, all information and content in this video are for general information purposes only. Information in this video may not constitute the most up-to-date information or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. All are encouraged to consult with a registered financial advisor.To watch the video interview, please visit:About Pampa Metals Corp.

Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE:PM) (FRA:FIRA) (OTCMKTS:PMMCF) owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd., with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company has also signed an agreement with VerAI Discoveries Inc. giving Pampa Metals access to the latest in artificial intelligence technologies in relation to mineral exploration, as well as a further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productive mineral belts of northern Chile.

The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods.