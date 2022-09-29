

Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project

Perth, Sep 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited ( ASX:VMC ) is pleased to announce the results of reconnaissance soil and laterite sampling programs on its tenement E15/1796 (in the name of Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus) located ~60 km east of Marvel Loch.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Soil samples (UltraFine(TM)) contain up to 6,092 ppm TREO (total rare earth oxide), including 702 ppm Nd2O3 on and adjacent to bedrock.



- Monzogranite bedrock is enriched in rare earth elements (REEs).



- The analytical results define REE anomalies in soil, laterite, and rock chips(both from Venus and the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA)) along the ~25 km strike length of the arcuate aeromagnetic high and suggest the presence of REE-rich bedrock associated with the prominent magnetic features.



- Historical RAB and AC drilling in E15/1796 indicates the residual weathering profile is preserved between areas of monzogranite outcrop to depths of up to ~40 m.



- Shallow AC drilling is planned targeting residual clay zones on REE-rich bedrock to test for clay-hosted REE mineralisation.



Venus MD, Matthew Hogan, comments: "The REE analyses of up to 6,092 ppm TREO in soil are exceptional and highly significant, especially when considering they are discovered in an area that has a 25 km aeromagnetic high with associated REE-enriched monzogranite bedrock."



