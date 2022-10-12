

Amadeus Basin Farmout Update

Brisbane, Oct 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) refers to its announcements regarding the Peak Helium farmout transaction.



The conditions precedent satisfaction date for the Peak Helium farmout is currently 12 October 2022. Peak Helium have recently advised Central that the assessment of stamp duty for the farmout agreement has now been finalised with the Northern Territory Government. This will facilitate completion of the remaining conditions precedent. Peak Helium have accordingly requested an extension to 30 November 2022 to satisfy these remaining conditions precedent and the parties have agreed to this extension. We understand Santos have also provided Peak Helium with a similar conditions precedent extension for their farmout arrangements.





