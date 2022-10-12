



Sydney, Oct 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Phoenician International Limited ( NSX:PHI ) listed on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $105 million.



Phoenician International Limited is a global investment company with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Company's primary business is to provide wealth management, investment management and investment banking services to a select group of private, institutional and corporate clients. The Company's focus is on capitalising on the increasing cross border investment flows between China and ASEAN economies as well as the rest of the world.





About NSX Limited





NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

About Phoenician International Limited

Phoenician International Limited (NSX:PHI) is a global investment company with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Company's primary business is to provide wealth management, investment management and investment banking services to a select group of private, institutional and corporate clients. The Company's focus is on capitalizing on the increasing cross border investment flows between China and ASEAN economies as well as the rest of the world.