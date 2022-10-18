

Lake Strengthens Executive Team

Sydney, Oct 18, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) has appointed Mr Scott Munro to the newly created position of Senior Vice President - Technology, Strategy and Risk. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.



"This role will lead Technology engagement for the company as it transitions towards development of resources and will support the continuing evolution of Strategy and Risk processes in support of long-term value creation for stakeholders," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.



"This is part of Lake's aspirational target to produce 100,000 tpa of high purity lithium ; underpinning Lake 's aim to become a leading lithium producer globally."



Mr Munro has significant experience and skills in strategic partnerships, corporate strategic planning, and technology development.



In addition, Mr Munro has experience of creating new business units and growing them rapidly to deliver large-scale industrial developments.



"Lake recognises the need for long term planning and the value of strategic relationships to support corporate growth as the company transitions from exploration to development and production in the high growth Lithium market," Mr Crow said.



Mr Munro has overseen the successful delivery of large-scale industrial projectsin international markets and has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, partnership development and overseeing technology development.



His prior roles included Corporate Development Officer at McDermott International with responsibility for Strategy Development following a period as Business Unit leaderforthe company's Americas, Europe, and Africa (AEA) Business Unit and overseeing its re-entry into these geographical areas.



In addition to these primary roles Mr Munro also sat on the board of directors of the McDermott / Baker Hughes Joint Venture consultancy company, io consulting, and the Low Carbon Technology development business NETPower as it moved through Pilot plant delivery.



This role will be part of the new executive structure at Lake to work alongside the COO and the newly appointed CDO.



The appointment of Mr Munro follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years 'experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.