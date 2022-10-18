

Tamboran Completes Successful Share Purchase Plan

Sydney, Oct 18, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) is pleased to advise that it has completed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on Tuesday, 20 September 2022. The SPP closed at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday,14 October 2022, with applications received from eligible shareholders totalling A$3,401,800. Approximately 16,198,945 new fully paid ordinary shares are expected to be issued (SPP Shares), and all valid applications made by eligible shareholders have been met in full.



The SPP follows the Tamboran's successful two-tranche placement (Placement) announced to ASX on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 of approximately 657,214,193 Shares at A$0.21 per Share as follows:



- Tranche 1 - comprising the issue of 186,839,878 new fully paid ordinary shares in Tamboran to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors representing 25% of Tamboran's pre-raise issued capital, raising approximately A$39.2 million and issued using Tamboran's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.



- Tranche 2 - subject to shareholder approval at Tamboran's upcoming 2022 general meeting, comprising the issue of 470,374,315 new fully paid ordinary shares in Tamboran to Tamboran's investors to raise approximately A$98.8 million.



It is intended that funds raised under the Placement and SPP will be used by Tamboran to fund an acquisition by the Company of an interest in and operatorship of natural gas assets in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, the Company's ongoing exploration and development programs in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, for general working capital purposes and for costs of the Equity Raising.



The SPP Shares are expected to be issued on Thursday, 20 October 2022 and to commence trading on the ASX on Friday, 21 October 2022. Holding statements are expected to be dispatched to successful applicants on Thursday, 20 October 2022.





About Tamboran Resources Limited





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.