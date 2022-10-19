

Funding Agreed to Advance Cannon Gold Project

Perth, Oct 19, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) is pleased to advise that it has executed a binding term sheet with Nebari Partners LLC ("Nebari") for a US$5 million senior secured credit facility. The credit facility ("Facility") is comprised of a two tranche Convertible Loan Facility with US$2 million in Tranche 1 and US$3 million in Tranche 2.



The Facility is subject to conditions precedent typical for a transaction of this nature including, but not limited to, final documentation and Horizon obtaining prior shareholder approval which will be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in November 2022.



In addition, the Company has executed a Deed of Variation with Aurenne Cannon Pty Ltd ("Aurenne") in relation to the deferred payment for the Cannon gold project acquisition as announced to the ASX on 18 May 2021 and 19 October 2021. Under the Deed, $500,000 has been paid with the final $2 million payable by 31 December 2022 inclusive of a deferred payment fee of $100k.



Proceeds from the Facility will be used to settle the A$2.1 million deferred Cannon payment to Aurenne and to contribute to the upfront capital costs of the proposed Cannon underground mine.



The Cannon Feasibility Study was released on the ASX on 29 March 2022 and demonstrated positive economic results under a contract mining and toll milling model. The Company continues to advance the project with regulatory approvals and tender review the main focus and a development decision expected in the March Quarter 2023 once approvals are granted.



The Company plans to utilise the contract mining and toll milling model to advance a sequence of underground developments with Cannon, Penny's Find and Rose Hill under evaluation with the aim of generating cash to support the large-scale exploration program and future mine developments across the core assets in Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie.



Commenting on the Facility, Managing Director Jon Price said:



"It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Nebari who have worked rapidly to agree the transaction on highly competitive commercial terms enabling us to secure and advance the Cannon gold project into development and production in 2023."



"We also thank the team at Aurenne for agreeing to extend the deferred payment timing to fit in with completion of the convertible loan facility and shareholder approval."





About Horizon Minerals Limited





