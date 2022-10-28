

Haulage Commences For Mt Freda Run of Mine Pad

Brisbane, Oct 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tombola Gold Ltd ( ASX:TBA ) is pleased to announce the achievement of a major milestone with the first material from Comstock and Shamrock being delivered from the Mt Freda Run of Mine ("Rom") pad, 54km to the Great Australian Mine ("GAM") plant for crushing and processing in November.



HIGHLIGHTS



- First material delivered to the GAM plant from Comstock and Shamrock.



- Crushing and processing to commence in November, with the recommissioning of the GAM plant on schedule and well advanced.



- Initial 90,000 tonnes of material has commenced delivery, with haulage operating 7 days per week to ensure adequate feed.



- First gold production on track for November 2022.



An initial 90,000 tones are set for delivery with the cartage contractor commencing cartage operations on 27 October 2022.



Full time haulage has commenced and will be ongoing 7 days a week to ensure adequate feed, with the GAM Plant recommissioning on schedule and well advanced. The short 54 km journey from Mt Freda to the GAM Plant was completed by the first trucks in approximately 80 minutes.



Tombola Gold Managing Director, Byron Miles, commented:



"Today marks a significant milestone for Tombola with haulage of 90,000 tones commencing to the GAM Plant from the Mt Freda ROM pad for crushing and processing in November, as we remain on track for the first gold pour in November 2022.



We've achieved significant milestones over the 2022 calendar year which have laid a solid foundation for a very bright 2023. I have to thank our team for working tirelessly over the last 8 months, putting Tombola in a great position to become a significant Australian gold producer in the coming weeks."



*To view photographs, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B2NQ49V6





About Tombola Gold Ltd





Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) is a company assembled by experienced, exceedingly well-qualified and all very well rounded team members that have previously floated exploration companies which achieved major resource discoveries and success. Between the Tombola team members, Tombola as a company have well over 100 years of accumulated experience in the mining, exploration and resource sector. Tombola principal objective is to acquire assets to explore for and develop a large IOGC or porphyry deposit funded by low-risk gold production resources. To that end, Tombola has a license covering 970 sq km prospective for gold/copper in the Mount Bryan-Red Banks-World's End area near Burra in South Australia; with strategic agreements with Queensland Mining Corporation.