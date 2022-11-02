

Update on proposed Joint Venture with Ajlan Bros Mining Co

Sydney, Nov 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited, ( ASX:NSX ) wishes to advise that today the Chair of NSX, Mr Tim Hart, along with fellow directors and executives from NSX, met in Sydney with the Minister Mr. Bandar Alkhorayef and the Vice-Minister of Mining Affairs, Mr. Khalid Al-Mudaifer from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Mr Fahd Al Enezi, CEO, Mining & Metal industries Group and Mr Lamon Rutten, CEO of Metal and Mining Exchange from Ajlan & Bros Mining Co., Ltd to finalise the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement which will result in the definitive long form Joint Venture Agreement expected to be executed in the next few weeks.





About NSX Limited





NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.