

Emerging Gems Conference

Perth, Nov 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by Chief Executive, David Breeze who will present at The Capital Network's Emerging ASX Gems Conference.



Event Emerging ASX Gems

Date Friday 4 November 2022

Time 9am - 1pm AEST



Format Webinar



Register The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/58NKEE08



The event will livestream from 9am - 1pm AEST and can be accessed at any time on The Capital Network's YouTube.



A copy of our investor presentation will be lodged on the ASX platform prior to commencement of the conference.





About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).