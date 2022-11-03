

Investor Webinar Presentation

Brisbane, Nov 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tombola Gold ( ASX:TBA ) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the free Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar on Thursday 3 November 2022.



Date: 3 November 2022

Time: 11:30am AEDT / 8:30am AWST

Presenter: Chairman & MD, Byron Miles, presenting at 12:00pm AEDT / 9:00am AWST



The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1JX341Y4



Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand info@brokerbriefing.com





About Tombola Gold Ltd





Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) is a company assembled by experienced, exceedingly well-qualified and all very well rounded team members that have previously floated exploration companies which achieved major resource discoveries and success. Between the Tombola team members, Tombola as a company have well over 100 years of accumulated experience in the mining, exploration and resource sector. Tombola principal objective is to acquire assets to explore for and develop a large IOGC or porphyry deposit funded by low-risk gold production resources. To that end, Tombola has a license covering 970 sq km prospective for gold/copper in the Mount Bryan-Red Banks-World's End area near Burra in South Australia; with strategic agreements with Queensland Mining Corporation.