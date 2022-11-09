

IMARC Conference Awarded Mitchell Hooke the Legend in Mining Award

Sydney, Nov 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2022 has wrapped up in Sydney, with nearly 8000 delegates, from more than 110 countries hearing from over 500 speakers over three massive days.



The marquee event for the Australasian mining and resources sector was the biggest IMARC yet, with record delegates, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors and a 20% bigger footprint.



Now firmly established as a truly global event, IMARC 2022 brought together industry and government leaders from all over the world, advancing and leading the conversations the world needs for a clean energy future.



More than 800 companies across the value chain were represented on the floor of the world-class International Convention Centre, helping set the agenda for mining and driving global conversation on the future of resources.



And IMARC once again confirmed it was the place to do business, with thousands of meetings and tens of millions of dollars in deals done over the three days.



IMARC Managing Director Anita Richards said she was absolutely delighted with the success of this year's event, following the challenges thrown up by recent global events.



"IMARC 2022 has shown the world that Australia is very much open for business, and that the mining and resources industry is addressing the big challenges and opportunities ahead," Ms Richards said.



"We are incredibly excited to confirm Sydney will once again be hosting IMARC in 2023, following the success of this year's event.



"Mining has never been more essential. A decarbonised global economy depends on it, and our vision is for IMARC to be the place where we bring together industry, government, policy makers and community leaders to lead the conversations the world needs for a clean energy future."



"We are excited to continue facilitating this important conversation about the future of mining right in the heart of Australia's global city."



This year the "2022 Legend in Mining Award" was awarded to Mitchell Hooke.



Mitch Hooke is globally recognised for his in-depth knowledge and strategic leadership in both Australian and global public policy advocacy, and commercial operational practices, spanning over 30 years as a national and international industry leader across the agricultural, food and grocery, and mining industries.



Born of the land, educated in its agricultural ecosystems disciplines at the University of New England, and a pioneer of zero tillage farming systems as an agricultural advisor early in his career, Mr Hooke moved to Canberra where he consecutively served as Chief Executive Officer of the Grains, Food and Grocery, and Minerals Councils of Australia, retiring from the MCA and the International Council of Mining and Metals at the end of 2013.



Mitch Hooke was also concurrently actively engaged in commercial enterprise associated with his public policy career as Senior Agricultural Advisor to a commercial rural enterprise servicing the agronomic needs of grains producers across the Darling Downs in Queensland; and as Non-Executive Director of Elgin National Industries (USA), a Chicago-based private equity company of a global group of companies servicing the mining, minerals processing, and bulk materials handling industries in engineering and construction management and industrial plant equipment.



Mitch Hooke was appointed as a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM) on Australia Day 2016. Mitch Hooke was raised on a sheep property in Victoria's Western District and was educated as a boarder at The Geelong College in Geelong, Victoria. He completed a Bachelor of Rural Science and an Honours Thesis in agricultural industrial politics at the University of New England in Armidale, NSW.



Highlights of IMARC 2022 included:



- The largest showcase of the latest mining and resources technology and innovation in world-class exhibition spaces.



- Welcome to new IMARC friends, including first-time delegations from Saudi Arabia, India and Indonesia.



- Frank and open conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.



- Solutions-focused sessions on the global challenges around net zero goals, skills shortage, the relentless drive for safety, automation, cultural heritage and community relations.



- A First Nations focus, embracing local cultural heritage, with indigenous leaders.



- A spotlight on the next generation, including speakers and panellists representing the future of the industry.



- Hundreds of Business to Business meetings.



Speakers and panelists included:



- Hon. Madeleine King MP, Minister for Resources, Australian Government



- Rt. Hon. Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand & Chair, EITI



- HE Bandar bin Ibrahim Khorayef, Minister, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



- Hon. Paul Toole MP, Deputy Premier & Minister for Regional NSW, NSW Government



- Hon. Scott Stewart MP, Minister for Resources, Queensland Government



- Tom Koutsanonis MP, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Energy & Mining, Government of South Australia



- HE Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister for Mining Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



- HE Mark Glauser, High Commissioner for Canada in Australia, Government of Canada



- Florence Drummond, Chief Executive Officer, IWIMRA



- Eng. Suliman Bin Khaled Almazroua, Chief Executive Officer, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)



- James Agar, Vice President BHP



- Terry Heymann, Chief Financial Officer, World Gold Council



- Mark Robinson, Executive Director, EITI



- Wendy Tyrrell, Executive Director, Development Partner Institute



- Luarna Dynevor, Chair, Barada Barna Aboriginal Corporation



- Kylah Morrison, General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia, METS Ignited



- Kalev Ruberg, Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President Future, Teck



- Vanessa Torres, Chief Technical Officer, South32



- Gavin Wood, Chief Information Officer, Newcrest Mining



- Saud Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation, Ma'aden



- Carole Cable, Partner, Brunswick Group & Chair, Women in Mining UK



- Adrian Beer



- Sherry Duhe



- Paul McDonald, Victorian Government



- Georgina Beattie, NSW Government





The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders collaborate on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future. As Australia's largest mining event, it brings together over 7,500 decision makers, mining leaders, policy makers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 110 countries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking. IMARC is developed in collaboration with its founding partners the Victorian State Government of Australia, Austmine, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and Mines and Money.