



Melbourne, Oct 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The world's mining and resource leaders are heading to Sydney for the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) from 31 October - 2 November in what has become a "Grand Slam" event of the industry, globally.



IMARC Chief Operating Officer Anita Richards said this year's event was looking to be the largest ever, with over 520 speakers from global giants such as, BHP, Fortescue, MMG, Gold Fields, Wesfarmers, Worley, Perenti, IGO, the US Departments of Energy and Defense, and the ICMM, coming together to collaborate on themes including Digital Transformation and Innovation; Sustainability, Social Value, Environmental Resilience, People and Culture; Trade, Investment and Project Opportunities; and Energy Transition.



"The mining and resources industry is evolving rapidly to meet the growing energy demands of today while developing the minerals needed for a decarbonised economy - under unprecedented scrutiny from communities, regulators and investors.



"IMARC 2023 comes at a time when explorers and miners are diversifying portfolios to align with future demand, triggering the highest level of M&A activity across both mining and METS we have ever seen."



This year's conference will see the return of the IMARC NextGen Program, which will provide an opportunity for 200 NSW school children to learn about the diverse and exciting mining and resources industry.



IMARC 2023 also features:



- a special ESG focus on creating social value



- an extensive look at First Nations engagement, human rights and transparency



- a look at best-practice mine rehabilitation



- global perspectives on heritage and environmental custodianship and economic development



- a return of the successful Balance for Better Program which promotes equality, diversity and inclusion across all areas of the mining and resources sector.



Ms Richards said: "Mining and resources have never been more important for sustainable economic, social and innovative development across the globe. We need more exploration and development to match surging demand for the critical minerals that are central to the global energy transition. IMARC 2023 is where the most important conversations are being held about how mining and resources can help achieve global development sustainably and equitably.



"IMARC is a key forum to address these challenges, and the global profile of the event is reflected in delegations already confirmed from India, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Chile, Mongolia, United States, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and many more."



At IMARC 2023 a range of exciting new features have been added to the program. These include the Low Emission Technology Australia session to help accelerate innovation in the clean technology sector, the 4,000sqm IMARC Mining Pavilion with over 150 exhibitors present and the final of the Unearthed Global Innovation Games where the winners will be announced and their technology displayed.



IMARC 2023 will take place at the ICC Sydney from 31 October to 2 November and will be a celebration of what has grown into one of Australia's biggest business events, with a record 8,500 delegates from over 120 countries, including upwards of 50 Government delegations expected to attend.





About International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)





The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders collaborate on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future. As Australia's largest mining event, it brings together over 8,500 decision makers, mining leaders, policy makers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 100 countries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking. IMARC is developed in collaboration with its founding partners the Victorian State Government, Austmine, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and Mines and Money, and held with the support of its Host Partner, the NSW Government.

