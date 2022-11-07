

Lake Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Sydney, Nov 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Greene to lead investor relations at Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.



- Successful in building and implementing investor relations programs, targeting and transforming the investor base.



- Extensive capital markets experience.



- A proven track record in strategic marketing and communications campaigns.



- Seasoned leader of business transformation and growth.



- ESG experience.



Ms Greene is an accomplished investor relations executive with over 20 years' experience in leading US companies.

Her investor relations leadership experience includes Senior Vice President, Global Client Experience and Corporate Communications, member of Senior Leadership Team at Q4 Inc, Toronto; and as Managing Director, Public Investor Relations at Hamilton Lane Corp and Actua Corporation in the US.



Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains meant the lithium mining sector would be scrutinized more closely in terms of its sustainability and that the appointment of Ms Greene with experience in US markets recognized this.



"She also has hands-on experience in helping companies grow and mature - as well as branding and marketing expertise as we progress our cleaner way of producing lithium.



Lake CEO David Dickson said that as Lake evolved through its next chapter of growth, it recognized the importance of communicating Lake's strategy, progress, and milestones with the investment community, and continuing to build strong relationships with current and prospective shareholders.



Ms Greene has an M.B.A., Boston University and Temple University, Dean's List; and B.A., Political Science, Dean's List, University of Rochester and the Universite de Sorbonne, Paris, France.



The appointment of Ms Greene follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.