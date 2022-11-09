

Noosa Mining Investment Conference Presentation

Sydney, Nov 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) aims to create shareholder value through exploration, discovery and development of quality copper projects.



High quality exploration and development pipeline to underpin Copper's future growth in the electric vehicle and renewable energy sector:



- Strategic Global Land Package with district-scale discovery opportunities



- Discovery of high-grade copper zone at the Ngami Copper Project, Botswana



- Well-funded for continued exploration success in Botswana



- Experienced Board & Management Team



- Discovery focused Technical Team in Africa



- Strong Copper Fundamentals



About Cobre Limited





Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.