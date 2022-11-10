

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Update

Sydney, Nov 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Betmakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( TPBTF:OTCMKTS ) Board of Directors and the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee at BetMakers are pleased to present BetMakers' ESG update. The purpose of this document is to update stakeholders on the progress that has been made by BetMakers across ESG focus areas.



BetMakers is focused on delivering sustainable positive returns to stakeholders taking into account environmental, social, governance and financial factors. The Company commits to the ongoing development and implementation of its ESG policy and strategy, and will provide further updates in subsequent reports.



Who we are



BetMakers is a leading global provider of B2B technologies and services whose mission is to power the excitement, growth and sustainability of racing globally through innovation, connectivity and integrity.



*To view the Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J4QMJXD0





About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd





Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.