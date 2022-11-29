Gold for Christmas with De Grey Mining



The 273rd Sydney Mining Club presents Andy Beckwith and De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG)

Sydney, Nov 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The 273rd Sydney Mining Club - Lunchtime Event with De Grey Mining Limited's ( ASX:DEG ) Andy Beckwith at 12.30 pm (AEST) on 1 December 2022 at the Ivy Ballroom, George Street, Sydney.



Western Australia's geology - and its amazing discovery prowess - never fails to surprise.



A bombshell standout is De Grey's discovery of an open cut gold prospect estimated at 10.6Moz with two highways, two gas pipelines and a 220kV transmission line across the tenement.



De Grey's Mallina tenements and flagship Hemi deposit lie just out of Port Hedland. It's a cracker and unlike other Archaean finds is intrusion hosted.



As the discovery news has unfolded De Grey has rocketed from a few cents to over a dollar, bringing excitement into the sector (and a lot of brokers!).



De Grey is lining up to produce over a half million ounces a year for its first 10 years starting Q3 2025.



A resource of 136 million tonnes @ 1.6g/t will recover 93.6% from a 10Mtpa throughput - an output that will make De Grey one of Australia's top five gold mines. A capex of $985 million will pay back in under two years.



As the discovery rolls on, De Grey has drilled a deep hole intersecting 359.4m @ 1.2g/t Au including 19.3m @ 7.4g/t Au and 2m @ 22.5g/t Au - and that's an intersection started 200m below surface - speaking to a big future for this brand-new goldfield. The drill steels are spinning.



It appears, the world's biggest iron ore port is about to get a neighbour shipping its product out by air instead of ship.



