

Tamboran Resources releases Sustainability Plan

Sydney, Nov 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNRF:OTCMKTS ) has released its 2022 Sustainability Plan, outlining the Company's vision for playing a part in the global transition to a low carbon economy through production of low-CO2 natural gas.



Tamboran recognises that operating sustainably is not only relevant to the Company's impact on the environment and local communities, but also vital to generating long term value for stakeholders.



Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:



"We are pleased to share our 2022 Sustainability Plan. We aspire to play a part in the global transition to a lower carbon, more sustainable future and look forward to progressing the development of our Net Zero natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Basin.



"Tamboran remains absolutely committed to operating sustainably. We intend to continue to build on the deep relationships with Traditional Owners, pastoralists, other local stakeholders and the Northern Territory Government that have been fostered by Origin in the Beetaloo over its substantial, multi-year exploration and appraisal program."



About Tamboran Resources Limited





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.