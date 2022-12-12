

Lithium Operational Update - James Bay Quebec, Canada

Perth, Dec 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Loyal Lithium Limited ( ASX:LLI ) is pleased to provide an operations update following the Company tripling its landholding in the prolific James Bay Lithium District. The district has proven to be advantageous to entry compared to other lithium regions due to the areas being relatively unexplored for hard rock lithium, high prospectivity, world-class infrastructure and vast resources of lithium discovered to date. Loyal Lithium is focused on North American Lithium opportunities and believes that the James Bay Lithium District is set to play a significant role in the North American Lithium supply chain.



Highlights:



- Loyal Lithium has refined targets and established work plans for 2023 at its 100% owned Trieste Lithium Project and Brisk Lithium Projects, located in the prolific James Bay Lithium District of Quebec, Canada.



- An initial review of Trieste historical data has yielded encouraging insights:



o Many pegmatite outcrop observations exist at the Trieste Lithium Project



o The pegmatite outcrop observations at the anomalous historical lithium assay (180ppm) site have the same classification as those identified at Winsome Resource's ( ASX:WR1 ) Adina Project



o Pegmatites were also observed in all 13 historical drill core logs and photos, (image 1, 2, and 3*), with a combined total of 274m of pegmatites intercepted



- Trieste work plan has been formulated to include:



o Historical data review - obtained via acquisition



o Geochemical testing of pegmatites found in historical drill core - core trays located



o Satellite imagery - via Geospatial Intelligence Pty Ltd



o Field mapping - Spring/Summer of 2023



- Inaugural field program at Brisk completed to yield the following highlights:



o More pegmatite outcrops than originally anticipated at Area 1



o Area 1 & Area 2 considered prospective for lithium, with further field work recommended



- Multiple samples containing highly fractionated pegmatites with indicator mineralogy (anomalous Lithium, Tantalum, Niobium, Beryllium and Bismuth).



o Area 3 southwest pegmatite body is highly continuous with rubidium detected in the geochemical signature and further field work recommended



- Loyal Lithium is embracing the opportunity within James Bay by expanding InCountry partnerships and its two large scale highly prospective Lithium Projects



Loyal Lithium CEO, Mr Adam Ritchie, commented:



"The James Bay Lithium District is still very much underexplored and therefore presents an exciting and significant opportunity for lithium explorers. We are energised by the exploration success of our peers and the early work conducted on our Brisk & Trieste Lithium Projects has enabled us to further refine targets and accelerate findings."



"During the Canadian winter, we plan to conduct an extensive historical data review of the packages acquired at Trieste. Although the Trieste area has never been explored for Lithium, all 13 historical drill core logs and photos recorded pegmatites whilst exploring for other minerals and metals. The combined total of 274m of pegmatite core has been located and is currently being prepared for assaying of lithium and other indicator mineralogy."



"At Brisk, the 6-day inaugural field program has provided us with anomalous assay results for lithium and other indicator minerology, such as Tantalum and Niobium. Although only one day of field mapping was conducted per area, our geological partners have been able to define Areas 1 and 2 as our most prospective targets for lithium. With more pegmatite outcrops in Area 1 than first noted, we will consider multispectral and hyperspectral satellite data to assist in defining a more detailed field mapping exercise in 2023."



*To view the full release including tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9HQ0856Y





About Loyal Lithium Limited





Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) is a lithium-led battery minerals and technology company exploring highly prospective targets in the renowned lithium producing areas of the James Bay District of Quebec and the Sarcobatus Flat in Nevada. The Company's North American projects are located in Tier 1 jurisdictions with established lithium exploration and mining operations, and have excellent access to infrastructure.