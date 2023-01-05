

Lake Resources Announces Executive and Board Actions

Sydney, Jan 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) today announces the appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary. Additionally, as previously announced when assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2022, (see ASX announcement dated 20 June 2022), Stu Crow has now transitioned to the role of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.



"We continue to strengthen the bench of talent with internationally recognized executives and board members as we pursue the tremendous opportunity, we have to set a new global standard for producing cleaner, high-purity lithium at speed and scale," Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.



"The addition of Mark Anning brings significant expertise and experience and will be a critical partner in support of our initiatives to grow and strengthen the company.



"I also thank Stu for his service as Executive Chairman as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains."



The appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary, will be effective January 9, 2023. From that date Mr. Peter Nielsen will step down as Company Secretary and will remain the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Resources. Mr. Anning has practiced at Partner level in private practice, and in-house at CEO and Chair direct report level for several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies. Mr. Anning's 30 years in legal and corporate practice has seen him specialise in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, risk management, and corporate governance.



Mr. Anning is a Chartered Secretary and holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Commerce and LLB (Hons) from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.



Mr. Anning is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and is admitted to practice in all Commonwealth Courts and the Supreme Courts of Queensland and Victoria.



Stu Crow's transition from his role of Executive Chairman is occurring in accordance with the timetable laid out at the time of his appointment in June 2022. Mr. Crow was appointed Executive Chairman to oversee the designation of a new CEO, recruit additional board members, and establish US offices.



He will remain non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.



"With the strengthening of both our leadership team and the board of directors, it is the right time for me to return to the non-executive chairman role," Stu Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said.



"We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working with my partners on the board to ensure that we continue to deliver on our path to becoming a leading supplier of cleaner lithium.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.