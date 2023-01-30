

BetMakers Q2 FY23 Investor Webinar

Sydney, Jan 30, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( TPBTF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar where management will provide an overview of the Q2 FY23 quarterly results. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom on Tuesday 31 January 2023 at 12.00pm AEDT / 9.00am AWST.



Details of the event are as follows:



Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited Investor Webinar.

Date and Time: Tuesday 31 January 2023 at 12.00pm AEDT / 9.00am AWST.

Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration



To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5OW8O30H



After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au





About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd





Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.