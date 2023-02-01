

Gentry Brann appointed as Chief People and Admin Officer

Sydney, Feb 1, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) today announced the appointment of Gentry Brann as its first Chief People and Administration Officer, effective immediately.



Ms. Brann will lead the Company's Human Resources functions, as well as advancing diversity and inclusion as the company expands.



"I am delighted to have Gentry join as our first Chief People and Administration Officer, which is a crucial role as Lake scales our organization globally and broadens the capabilities of the management team" Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.



"Lake is immensely proud of the talent we have attracted in a variety of fields to support our lithium production projects, and Gentry will be instrumental in ensuring we have a strong talent development focus and a company culture that supports the delivery of our growth and mission."



Ms. Brann has over 25 years of experience leading HR and Communications functions.



Ms. Brann joins Lake from McDermott, where she led the company's strategic focus on inclusion and diversity, as well as human resources, communications and marketing, real estate and facilities, and global travel.



Ms. Brann joined McDermott from CB&I in 2018, where she served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand Management. Prior to CB&I's acquisition of The Shaw Group, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Shaw. Ms. Brann also held various roles at ICF International, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Archer Malmo Advertising and Public Relations Agency.



Ms. Brann holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Program at Rice University's Jones School of Business.



Ms. Brann's appointment adds to other key appointments, including Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLinn and Ana Gomez Chapman to the board, and, most recently, Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.