

Corporate Presentation - Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study

Perth, Feb 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) wishes to advise that it will be holding a conference call and webcast for shareholders and interested stakeholders, to discuss the findings of the Tumas DFS.



DETAILS

Time - 6am WST (9am AEDT)

Date - Friday, 3 February 2023



PARTICIPATION



Shareholders who wish to view the webcast live, or access the archived event, can use the following link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/dyl-mu-2023/



*To view the Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/27336JY6





About Deep Yellow Limited





Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.