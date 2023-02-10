Prototype and Commercialisation Update
Sydney, Feb 10, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Endless Energy Solutions (EES) are designing and developing an engineering prototype for Endless Solar Corporation Limited's (NSX:ESCLV) patented Cool Solar technology. This is the first stage of the commercialisation of ESC's technology. The purpose of this prototype is to:
1. Optimise the geometry of the ejector.
2. Develop control system hardware and algorithms.
3. Determine component and sub system specifications.
4. Develop a full Bill of Material (BoM) for the pilot phase of the program.
5. Validate the system performance.
EES has completed the design and specification of all of the major systems for the engineering prototype. Sourcing of the required hardware has commenced.
About Endless Solar Corporation Limited
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: ESCLV
Issue Name: Endless Solar Corporation Limited - Limited Voting
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU0000ESCLV4
Industry: Industrials
Nominated Adviser: Endless Solar Corporation Limited
Listed Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2014
