Sydney, Feb 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Victorian-based innovation company Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESCLV), publicly listed on the National Stock Exchange as ESCLV, has just announced a significant commercialization and prototype milestone for the company, that should accelerate its entry to a multi-billion-dollar global marketplace, following years of research, design and testing.
ESC holds twenty one global patents in the cutting-edge heat-to-cooling solutions market, and believes it now has the potential to revolutionize the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) marketplace. The solution offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional HVAC systems, by taking heat and converting that heat into cold air and or cold water. The aim is to create standalone units, as well as a retrofit solutions.
Endless Solar Corporation Ltd's Managing Director, Mr David Craig, states they have taken the right path in setting the organisation up for success.
"Our solutions harness heat produced by using solar energy to create hot water. However, any source of excess heat from industrial, commercial and residential processes are acceptable. This provides cooling solutions for living and work environments, for manufacturing, processing and storage, and other activities and facilities. The issues are the same across the world over. All countries are looking at solutions that don't require the hard costs of additional poles and wires if they can effectively reduce the drawdown on energy usage. This can save governments millions of dollars and years in solving local energy problems." He said.
"Essentially, our product may help stabilise the energy-grid through less draw down on power leaving more energy for industry and commercial purposes, it could help eliminate brown-outs and black-outs in peak-periods, again through leaving more power in the grid, but should also help reduce power bills for both consumers and industry, whilst helping to reduce the global carbon foot-print, and equally important now, it goes a long way in supporting a sovereign-energy-solution, meaning nations could be less reliant on energy imports. It really is a true innovation."
The technology was first developed with the assistance of various universities, but now the critical solution has progressed through to commercialisation, and the company is confident to say there is no looking back.
Endless Energy Solutions (a technical subsidiary of ESC) is designing and developing an engineering prototype for ESC's Cool Solar technology, with it being the first stage of commercialisation of ESC's technology.
Endless Energy Solutions Chief Engineer, Mr Andrew Hynson, a former lead-engineer with General Motors, states the team are very pleased in achieving this critical milestone.
"As per the recent NSX Market Sensitive Announcement- Prototype & Commercialisation Update, (10 February), we announced five critical actions, including, to optimize the geometry of the ejector, develop control system hardware and algorithms, determine component and sub system specifications, develop a full Bill of Material (BoM) for the pilot phase of the program, and validate the system performance. So, it is highly likely we will have made further significant progress and should be reporting on it throughout the year." Said Mr. Hynson.
The Heating, Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) industry is predicted to grow to ~$328B globally by 2030 (Statista), as the world pivots to address a global climate, energy, and geo-political crisis. As such ESC's Chief Strategy Officer, Mr Martin Szakal also states that the timing is perfect for this new product to enter the market for many reasons.
"With twenty one patents in hand, with some of those spanning regions which include multiple countries, the market opportunity for ESC and the Cool Solar technology is significant. As such, we are now receiving interest from investors who are looking to understand the technology, how it applies to market, and obviously the size and scale of the opportunity, and how they can be involved. As we continue performing our market analysis, already the data and information tells us the positioning, demand, and point-of-difference for this product is looking very positive. And as for the company outlook, the signs are very promising."
