

Drilling at Bellchambers Gold Deposit Commences

Perth, Feb 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited ( ASX:VMC ) is pleased to announce the start of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project. The Project is located on tenement E57/984 (208 km2; 90% Venus), located approximately 500 km northeast of Perth and 23km southwest of Sandstone (Figure 1*), Western Australia.



The RC drilling targets structurally controlled gold mineralisation at the Bellchambers Gold Deposit and will test the depth continuation of high-grade gold mineralisation intersected during RC drilling in late 2020 which resulted in a substantial increase in the indicated mineral resource of the Bellchambers Deposit (Table 1*) (refer ASX release 25 September 2020).



Some of the best gold intersections in the 2020 RC drilling programme included (refer ASX release 25 September 2020):



BCRC117; 26m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 79m incl 5m @2.05 g/t.Au,

BCRC 112; 20m @ 1.41 g/t Au from 71m incl 1m @ 6.82 g/t Au,

BCRC115; 2m @ 5.87 g/t Au from 54m incl 1m @ 9.16 g/t Au,

BCRC118; 2m @ 4.18 g/t Au from 59m incl 1m @ 7.28 g/t Au.



The Bellchambers Gold Deposit is located about two km east of the regionally significant Youanmi Shear Zone and is 70km by road northeast from the Youanmi Gold Project. Gold mineralisation at Bellchambers, and its Range View satellite deposit (Figure 1*; refer ASX release 26 March 2021), is hosted within a north easterly trending sequence of sheared sediments and mafic rocks, interlayered with thin chert and Banded Iron Formation (BIF). The gold mineralisation shows similarities with common BIF - hosted gold mineralisation reported from the central section of the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7A489GOJ





