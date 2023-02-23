

Lake Resources to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Sydney, Feb 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) Chief Executive Officer David Dickson will be presenting at the sector leading BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.



Decarbonization in metals and mining, ESG, and the global economic recovery are key themes at the conference. More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and six continents are participating.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.