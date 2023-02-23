

Media Release

Sydney, Feb 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bendigo Telco Limited ( NSX:BCT ) today announced its interim results for the half-year ended 31st December 2022.



Highlights



- Net Profit After Tax for the period of $162,110



- EPS of 2.1 cents



- Revenue increased 5.06% from prior year period to $14,162,544



- EBITDA increased 2.2% from prior year period to $1,445,894



- Cash Flows from Operating Activities increased 53.5% from prior year to $1,767,181



Bendigo Telco Board Chairman, Rob Hunt stated, "our improved results reflect the continued delivery of our customer led strategy. We have continued to be impacted by reduced revenues and margins from our legacy voice and data products however have been able to offset this with growth in our replacement voice products and expanded Managed IT Service offerings."



During the period the Group completed its acquisition of the managed service customers from Boltons Office Supplies Pty Ltd. It was the second acquisition completed during the 2022 calendar year following the Groups acquisition of MGR Information Technology Pty Ltd managed service customers in May 2022 Mr Hunt commented, "we have continued to evolve our service model and refine our product offerings to ensure that we can remain relevant, competitive and continue to produce quality outcomes for our customers and community's."



Dividend



The Bendigo Telco Board has decided to declare an interim dividend for the period of 1.5c. "The Board is pleased with the Groups progress and performance, and we will continue to look for investment opportunities that will improve the Group's success," Mr Hunt said.





About Bendigo Telco Ltd





Founded in 2000, Bendigo Telco (NSX:BCT) was established by a group of prominent Bendigo based businesses who wanted better access to competitive pricing and telecommunications technology. These businesses identified the disadvantages (market failure) that they as regional businesses faced when compared with their metropolitan competitors. Early analysis identified the need to create a locally owned and focused organisation to improve the telecommunications services, in terms of price, priority, competition, and access to essential infrastructure.



Bendigo Telco has played a major role in addressing these shortcomings as well as promoting a more competitive and responsive telco market in all the communities that we now support. The company continues to provide a broad range of telecommunications services to enterprise, business, and consumer customers across these Australian markets.