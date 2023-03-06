

Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Presentation

Sydney, Mar 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Pyx Resources Limited ( LON:PYX ) ( NSX:PYX ), the second largest publicly listed zircon producing mining company globally by zircon resources, gives notice that it will be announcing its results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 March 2023.



Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO of PYX will provide a live presentation relating to PYX's full year results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 at 7pm AEDT, 4pm HKT, 8am GMT.



The presentation is open to existing and potential shareholders. To participate please register here prior to the event. Questions can be submitted up until 8am the day before the presentation via the Investor Meet Company dashboard, or at any time during the live presentation.



To Register for the Presentation, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/IZNJ4E09





About Pyx Resources Limited





PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.