

Investor Presentation Meeting

Sydney, Mar 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Limited ( LON:PYX ) ( NSX:PYX ), is pleased to announce that Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO, will provide a live presentation relating to the Company's Annual Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 27th March 2023 at 8:00am BST (6.00pm AEDT).



The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted preevent via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.



Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PYX RESOURCES LIMITED via:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/U9UCS76G



Investors who already follow PYX RESOURCES LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.





About Pyx Resources Limited





PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.