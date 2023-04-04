

Future Facing Commodities Conference Presentation

Sydney, April 4, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) owns 100% of an extensive land package of highly-prospective copper and silver exploration tenements in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB).



Landholding comprises the second largest tenement package in the KCB in proximity to, and along strike from, known deposits in the KCB.



The KCB is regarded as one of the world's most prospective areas for yet-to-be-discovered sediment-hosted copper eposits by the US Geological Survey and is emerging as a new copper production belt.



KML's landholdings are along strike, and adjacent to, two major development projects: Cupric Canyon's high-grade one 5 Cu-Ag deposit and Sandfire's ( ASX:SFR ) T3 Motheo Cu-Ag deposit.



About Cobre Limited





Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.