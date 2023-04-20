

Beroni Enters Into Convertible Loans With Investors

Sydney, April 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited ( BNIGF:OTCMKTS ) ( NSX:BTG ) advises that it has entered into unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreements with two investors for an aggregate principal loan amount of US$291,545.



The loan is convertible at US$1.50 per share upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchanger prior to the repayment date. The loans are repayable on 18 April 2024 unless converted earlier.





About Beroni Group Limited





Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.