Beroni Enters into Convertible Loans
Sydney, Nov 9, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (googlechartBNIGF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartNSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into an unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreement with a group of investors for a principal loan amount of US$410,397.

The loan is convertible at US$1.00 per share (post-consolidation basis) upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchange prior to the repayment date. The loan is repayable on 8 November 2024 unless converted earlier.


About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni GroupBeroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

