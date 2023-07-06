

Tamboran Share Purchase Plan Update

Sydney, July 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNNY:OTCMKTS ) today announces the opening of the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced by Tamboran on Tuesday, 27 June 2023.



The SPP provides each eligible shareholder with the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of shares at the same issue price as the placement announced on 27 June 2023 (being A$0.18).



The Company intends to raise up to A$5 million under the SPP, and the Company reserves the right to increase the size of the SPP at its discretion. The SPP may also be subject to a scale back of applications at the absolute discretion of the Company.



Shares to be issued under the SPP will rank pari passu with existing shares on issue.



The SPP Booklet is attached to this announcement and is available for download at:

https://www.tamboran.com/



Tamboran shareholders who have provided an e-mail address to Tamboran and have elected email as their preferred form of communication with Tamboran's share register prior will be sent the Offer booklet via email communication. Tamboran shareholders who have not provided an email address to Tamboran will receive the Offer booklet at their registered address (as recorded in Tamboran's register on that date) via post.



The Offer opens today and is expected to close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 27 July 2023 unless extended.



