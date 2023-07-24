

June 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 24, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2023 quarter.



TUMAS PROJECT



- Commencement of two-phase 340-hole, 9,500m reverse circulation drill program



- Primary focus of the program is to expand the resource base from the current 22.5-year Life of Mine (LoM) to greater than 30 years:



o Phase 1 completed with 103 holes for 3,973m and targeted areas west of Tumas 3



o Phase 2 underway and will comprise of 125 RC holes for 4,500m, with infill drilling focused on Tumas 3 West and Tumas Central



o An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) can be expected in late Q3 2023



- Front End Engineering Design (FEED) commenced, with design assumptions of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) being materially confirmed



- Metallurgical test work commenced to test ore variability and further optimise beneficiation, membrane concentration, metal recovery and reagent recycling



- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted to the Environmental Commissioner for consideration



- Discussions and negotiation for water and power supply to the Project area are ongoing



MULGA ROCK



- Commencement of two-phase 630-hole 37,000m air core drill program



- Post quarter end, 70% of program completed and delivering positive results



- Phase 1 grade variability drill program completed comprised of 233 holes for 14,794m



o Program developed to gain a clearer understanding of reserve/resource variability, ore grade control parameters and distribution of critical minerals



- Phase 2 resource infill drilling underway with program 60% complete and focused on:



o Resource upgrade and classification of uranium and critical minerals.



o Providing additional material for metallurgical testing



- Initial resource evaluation on a "whole-of-ore basis" indicates a potential uplift in Project value when critical minerals are considered in conjunction with uranium



- Full air core program on track to be completed in Q3 CY2023



o Following assessmentof results, Deep Yellow expects to release an updated MRE in Q4 CY2023, which will include both uranium and the critical minerals.



ALLIGATOR RIVER



- 27% increase in Inferred Mineral Resource for the Angularli deposit



- Inferred Mineral Resource for the Angularli deposit now stands at 32.9Mlb U3O8, for 1.37Mt at 1.09% U3O8 using a cut-off grade of 0.15% U3O8



CORPORATE



- Appointment of Tim Lindley as Non-Executive Director



- Cash position at end of June 2023 $40.8M



- Anticipated additional funds with receipts of approximately $8M in Q1 & 2 FY 2024, majority relating to R&D reimbursement



