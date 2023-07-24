EP 98/117 Operational Update: H&P rig mobilised to the Beetaloo Basin for drilling of Shenandoah South 1H



EP98 and EP117 Operational Update

Sydney, July 24, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNNY:OTCMKTS ) advise that the Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P), ( NYSE:HP ), super-spec FlexRig(R) Flex 3 Rig has been successfully mobilised to the Shenandoah South 1H (SS1H) well pad location in EP 117 (previously Kyalla 117 N2-1 well pad).



The SS1H well will target the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale" approximately 700 metres (30 per cent) deeper than the Amungee 2H (A2H) well in EP 98, which is approximately 60 kilometres north.



The deeper reservoir is expected to deliver higher pressures, based on data from the two Tanumbirini wells in the Santos-operated EP 161 permit.



Tamboran expects the SS1H well to commence drilling in early August 2023, subject to final Beetaloo Joint Venture approval. Drilling activity is expected to take ~45 days, which includes a pilot hole and 1,000-metre horizontal section. The stimulation program planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2023.



Learnings from the Tanumbirini wells and the A2H well have been incorporated into the SS1H well and stimulation designs, with focus on delivering commercial flow rates from the location.



Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:



"We look forward to the commencement of drilling activity at Shenandoah South in coming weeks with H&P. Their rig brings modern US drilling technology to the Beetaloo Basin, a key first step to achieving material reduction in drilling costs and efficiencies.



"We are excited to be working alongside H&P in delivering their first well in Australia. The SS1H well is expected to spud in early August and is planned to take approximately 45 days to drill, which will include drilling of a pilot hole, a 1,000-metre horizontal section and logging of the Mid Velkerri 'B Shale'."





About Tamboran Resources Limited





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.